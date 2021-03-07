Beneficiaries of borwells in tribal areas to be chosen through lucky draw

The Tribal Welfare Department will provide the borewell, electricity poles, motor and sprinklers to tribal farmers under Giri Vikasam at a cost of Rs. 3 lakh per unit. — Representational image

ADILABAD: Due to shortage of funds, the state government is reportedly contemplating “lucky draw” to select beneficiaries for borewells in tribal areas. This is because the number of eligible beneficiaries is quite high.

For example, within the area covered by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, in old Adilabad district, nearly 6,000 tribals have applied for borewells under the Giri Vikasam scheme.

Due to shortage of funds, officials are suggesting that a single borewell will be dug for a 10-acre land owned by up to three to four farmers. However, this may result in fights between farmers over which fields are to be watered first. Even farmers are not happy with this arrangement.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier announced that beneficiaries from among eligible applicants of 2 BHK will be decided through lucky draw, as thousands of application had been received.

Officials have received 638 applications from tribals of Adilabad mandal. 46 applications have been received from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). Tribal welfare officials have reportedly told public representatives that due to shortage of funds only limited number of applications can be entertained for digging of borewells. Thus, officials propose to club lands of three to four farmers within proximity of each other and use lottery to select the farmer on whose land the borewell will be dug.

The Tribal Welfare Department will provide the borewell, electricity poles, motor and sprinklers to tribal farmers under Giri Vikasam at a cost of Rs. 3 lakh per unit.

Congress leader Konda Gangadhar of Adilabad, who met Utnoor ITDA project officer Bhavesh Mishra, maintained that it would be good if borewells could be dug on individual basis instead of clubbing three to four farmers and asking them to draw water from the same borewell. Gangadhar pointed out that erstwhile Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy government sanctioned borewells to every farmer under ‘Indira Jalaprabha’.

However, shortage of funds is forcing officials to ask farmers to share water from one borewell allotted to the group. They are also encouraging tribals to cultivate vegetables instead, since there is a huge demand for vegetables in the market. This would also save the quantum of water required for irrigating the land.