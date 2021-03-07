Balakrishna slaps photographer, TD goes into damage-control mode

Balakrishna went to a house and a photographer Somu, who was reportedly engaged by the candidate, was clicking all moments. The actor lost his temper and slapped the photographer. — Twitter

ANANTAPUR: Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna slapped a photographer at the residence of a party worker in Srikantapuram in Hindupur municipality on Saturday. Balakrishna slapped the photographer for covering every moment of his and ordered him to delete videos. But the video of his slapping the photographer went viral on social media and captured by others over mobile phones.

Telugu Desam leaders had to patch up the issue by releasing a video statement by the victim and a photograph of him with the actor.

Meanwhile, SP Satya Esubabu said no complaint was received with regard to the issue.

However, the photographers association of Hindupur staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle demanding action against the MLA for his behaviour. YSRC leaders lashed out at Balakrishna and said that was unfit to be a public representative.

Sources said Balakrishna was on an election tour in Hindupur municipality for the last couple of days. On Saturday, he was in the 9th municipal ward in Srikantapuram.

Balakrishna went to a house and a photographer Somu, who was reportedly engaged by the candidate, was clicking all moments. The actor lost his temper and slapped the photographer. After ordering him to delete the videos, he slapped him for a second time. When the issue went viral, party leaders reportedly tried to restore normalcy. They released a video and photograph of Somu with Balakrishna and the party symbol.

In the video, Somu says “As great fan of Balayya, I was not hurt by the incident because he has been touring without rest.”

YSRC in-charge Naveen Nischal said “As a MLA, he should have patience and be more responsible”. He added that there were previous instances of the actor slapping in public.