Nation, Politics

Jaishankar hits out at those criticising CAA

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 6:45 pm IST
Show me a country that says everybody is welcome: Jaishankar on CAA
S.Jaishankar, External affairs minister (PTI)
  S.Jaishankar, External affairs minister (PTI)

New Delhi:  External Affairs minister S Jaishankar hit out on those criticising CAA. He said, "no country in the world says everybody is welcome"

Jaishankar criticised the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for its criticism on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying its director had been wrong previously too and one should look at the UN body's past record on handling the Kashmir issue.

 

"Everybody, when they look at citizenship, have a context and has a criterion. show me a country in the world which says everybody in the world is welcome."
S Jaishankar, External affairs minister

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by the parliament of India on 11 december 2019. The amendment has been widely criticised as discriminatory on the basis of religion.

The passage of the legislation caused large-scale protests in India. Assam and other north-eastern states have seen violent demonstrations against the bill and recently Delhi faced the brunt of the Anti-CAA and Pro-CAA protests.

Tags: external affairs minister s. jaishankar, anti-caa, pro-caa, caa-nrc-npp, unhrc, assam anti-caa, delhi violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


