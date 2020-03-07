Nation Politics 07 Mar 2020 AP to go for local b ...
Nation, Politics

AP to go for local body polls from March 21 in phased manner

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
AP to go for local body polls as the State Election Commission announced the poll schedule here on Saturday
Representational image
 Representational image

Vijayawada:The state election commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar released the poll schedule and accordingly, election for members of zilla parishad territorial constituencies and mandal parishad territorial constituencies will be held on March 21 while election for municipalities and municipal corporations will be held on March 23 and election for gram panchayts will be held on March 27 and 29.

The state election commissioner announced that issue of notification for conduct of elections to ZPTCs and MPTCs would be issued on March 7 and nominations will be accepted from March 9 to 11 while withdrawal of nominations is scheduled on March 14 before 3.00 pm.

 

Election will be held on March 21 and counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 24 and repoll based on necessity will be held on March 23.

Similarly, for municipal polls, notification will be issued on March 9 and nominations will be accepted from March 11 to 13. Election will be held on March 23 and counting and declaration of results will be on March 27.

For gram panchayat polls in phase-I, notification for conduct of polls will be issued on March 15 while nominations will be accepted from March 17 to 19. Election will be held on March 27.

Similarly for gram panchayat polls in phase-II, notification for conduct of polls will be issued on March 17 while nominations will be accepted from March 19 to 21. Election and counting and declaration of results will be held on March 29.

The state election commissioner announced that the model code of conduct will come into effect immediately in the state. 

Tags: andhra pradesh, panchayat polls, ap local body polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


