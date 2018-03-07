search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu may prefer Mamata Banerjee’s Front over KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 7, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 2:17 am IST
The chiefs of several regional parties have been reacting to the idea of a Third Front but Mr Naidu has not commented so far.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: In the recent political developments relating to formation of the Third Front at national level, AP Chief Minister and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu may prefer to sail with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Third Front rather than with TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's Third Front. 

The chiefs of several regional parties have been reacting to the idea of a Third Front but Mr Naidu has not commented so far. 

 

In a recent press conference Mr Rao was asked whether he had contacted Mr Naidu about the Third Front and he replied “not yet”. 

There are several disputes arising out of the bifurcati-on of the old Andra Prade-sh state and Mr Naidu joining hands with Mr Rao may be disadvantageous to him at this point, said a senior leader of the TD.

It is not year clear whether the Third Fronts of Mr Rao and Ms Banerjee are one and same or separate. If they are separate, Mr Naidu will support Ms Banerjee's front and if they are one, then he would prefer she led the third front, said TD leaders. 

The heads of the two Telugu states cannot join hands unless the disputes relating to state bifurcation are resolved. These disputes involve sharing of assets of 9th and 10th Schedule institutions and AP Bhavan in Delhi, with TS holding that AP has no share in these assets, and AP arguing that according to population ratio it does have a share.  

TD leaders said that without resolving these issues if Mr Naidu supports Mr Rao's Third Front it will give the wrong signals to the people of AP and damage the TD in the coming elections. Moreover, Mr Naidu has good relations with Ms Banerjee having worked with her in the past in national politics.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, chief minister mamata banerjee, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, third front
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly facing an issue

The Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro is a low-cost phone and offers good value for money.
 

International Women’s Day: Here are skincare tips to help exude confidence

Here are beauty tips to help celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav reveals the one MS Dhoni move that made him a different player

"I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn't even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India," said Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sourav Ganguly, 'dada' of Indian cricket, joins LinkedIn

Ganguly will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes an illustrious list of names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson among others.
 

International Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Speaking about it, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance."
 

Flying cab technology could be ready within decade: Porsche

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured here. (Photo: Airbus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

United by Cauvery, Tamil Nadu MPs hold up Parliament

Opposition members, including Tamil Nadu MPs belonging to AIADMK and DMK, protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. — PTI

Tripura govt to be sworn in on March 8, BJP-IPFT begin talks to pick CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

Reality shock for reel star: Kannada film star Uppendra’s party to split?

A file photo of actor Upendra during the launch of his party in Bengaluru

Ashok Kheny will gain, but not party: Miffed Congress leaders

Dharam Singh

Bengaluru: BJP slams Congress for Ashok Kheny flip-flop

Ashok Kheny, Bidar South independent MLA, who joined the Congress party in Bengaluru on Monday in the presence of KPCC chief Dr G. Parameshwar and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham