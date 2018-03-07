Make Karnataka Congress mukt: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Mangaluru: Attacking the Congress government in the state for compromising on the security of people and on development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on voters to ensure a 'Congress mukt Karnatak.'

Alleging that Karnataka was just an ‘ATM’ for the Congress party, he blamed the Congress government for supporting Jehadi elements and declared that only the BJP could ensure development and safety to the people of Karnataka.

Yogi Adityanath was in Mangaluru for the valedictory of the 'Jana Suraksha Yatra,' that had started on March 3 simultaneously at Ankola and Kushalnagar. Mr Adityanath criticised the state government but also tried to highlight the Hindutva factor. "The Congress has become the problem. There is no development under Congress rule. In addition to this, there is no safety for people. When BJP workers are being murdered, the safety of the common man can only be imagined," he said.

He said the ‘development,' and 'good governance,' mantra of Prime Minister Modi has helped the BJP come to power in 21 states in the country. "The government here seems to be supporting anti-national, jehadi elements. If not, Jehadi elements would not have so much courage to carry out such attacks. The state government's move to withdraw the cases filed against them shows there is something fishy (dal me kuch kala hai)," he said.

"The Congress government is anti-farmer and anti-Hindu. Development related activity in Karnataka has come down with the Congress government turning the state into its ATM. Only BJP can save the state from its problems," he said. "Where does the money sent for the development of the state go? Why are government officials and employees scared? Why are women concerned about their safety? The Congress should explain why farmer suicides are maximum here?"

The Uttar Pradesh government had waived farmer loans up to 1 lakh. "We had done it without increasing the tax and without seeking help from the Union government. We had just stopped unnecessary expenses. The Karnataka government too could have come to the rescue of farmers in a similar way. But the Congress government here is anti-farmer and anti Hindu," he alleged.

He asked people to support the BJP and throw out the government that supports Jehadis. "In UP too the situation was similar. We had gone to election with two slogans- crime free and corruption free UP. After coming to power, in 11 months, the crime rate has decreased," he said.

BSY, Ananth meet RSS leaders to debate polls

Top BJP leaders, including B S Yeddyurappa and Union Minister Ananth Kumar, held a meeting with RSS leaders to chalk out the Sangh Parivaar's plan for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. "On March 3, the Sangh Parivaar held its annual coordination meeting at our state headquarters. Core BJP leaders, including Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar, Sadananada Gowda and others participated and sought the Sangh's help for the state elections," a senior RSS leader told PTI here.

The Sangh, however, said it would not directly involve itself in giving electoral help to BJP, but have given freedom for its Swayamsevaks (volunteers) to do so, he said. "The Sangh will not directly involve in helping BJP but Swayamsevaks are free to render services to any party that seeks help and it is quite natural that swayamsevaks will work for BJP," he added.