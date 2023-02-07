  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Feb 2023 YSRC MPs vow to figh ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC MPs vow to fight for AP’s rights in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Feb 7, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Several YSR Congress MPs vowed to continue their push with the Centre to fulfill its assurances made to AP during the bifurcation in 2014. (DC File Image)
 Several YSR Congress MPs vowed to continue their push with the Centre to fulfill its assurances made to AP during the bifurcation in 2014. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress MPs are disappointed that there have been "no major allocations" in the Union Budget 2023-24 for several important railway and other projects of Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA was showing bias towards AP, these MPs have vowed to raise voice in Parliament to safeguard the interests of the state.

MP from Narasaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, said in New Delhi on Monday that the party MPs would ask the Union railway ministry to come clear on allocation of Rs 8,500 crore in the budget for railways, as to how this amount would be spent and for what all projects.

Turning down the criticism that the AP government was not paying money for land acquisition for railway projects, he said that the Centre was talking about the projects that had got sanction before 2014. “The Centre is not caring about the weak financial status of AP after its bifurcation.”

He said YSRC MPs would appeal to the Centre once again to make changes vis-à-vis the stipulation for AP’s shares in taking up certain railway projects in the state.

In specific, the MPs want AP’s share in taking up the Nadikudi-Srikalahasthi railway line to be changed, unlike the agreement entered into between the Centre and the states before 2014, as AP’s financial condition was not good in the post-bifurcation scenario.

Citing the examples from Bihar and Jharkhand where earlier agreements in cost-sharing for some railway projects were changed, the MP said, “We would make an appeal to the Centre to do this for AP as well.”

Another YSRC MP from Tirupati, M. Gurumoorthy, said, “We are preparing proposals for developing the Tirupati bus stand as a model facility at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself took up the issue to the notice of the Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Vijayawada.

The MP said a proposal was to study the feasibility for developing a rope ay in Tirupati while proposals for a similar facility at Srikalahasti were already made. He sounded confident the requisite permission would come from the Centre.

The MP expressed displeasure over sanction of Rs 220 crore for the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway works and vowed to mount pressure on the Centre for allocation of more funds. “If AP gets permissions for developing a cargo terminal in Krishnapatnam, it would help us develop transport facilities in an expeditious manner.”

Gurumoorthy listed out certain projects that got sanction from the Centre, like for the setting up of a planetarium at Tirupati at a cost of Rs 13 crore, a food lab at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Sri Venkateswara University, the earmarking of Rs 2 crore for another project at Mahila Visvavidyalayam etc.

He said that based on their request, the Centre was showing the Brahmotsvams being held at Tirupati, Srikahasti and Kanipakam in the national Utsav portal. He sounded confident about the setting up of a central forensic university in Tirupati. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought this from Union minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, several YSR Congress MPs vowed to continue their push with the Centre to fulfill its assurances made to AP during the bifurcation in 2014.

...
Tags: union budget 2023-24, railway projects in andhra pradesh, lavu sri krishna devarayalu, m. gurumoorthy of ysrc, yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, ysrc mps
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Farooq alleged that the ruling party was grabbing valuable lands in the name of setting up YSRC offices. Now, lands that were meant for research to help the farmers have been usurped, he alleged.(Image Source: DC Images).

Nandyal TD questions allotment of agri research land for YSRC office

City CPIM secretary RSVK Kumar said the Supreme Court had ordered that the hawkers could continue their trade in their existing places till the municipal authorities created hawking zones on the advice of town vending committees. So far only one zone was created in the entire city at Maddilapalem junction, he said. (Representational Image/DC)

G20 MEET: Over 10k hawkers face eviction in Vizag

The budget slashed Central grants to Rs 30,260 crores from the original Rs 41,001 crores with a hope that it would get another Rs 15,000 crores in the remaining months of February and March this fiscal year (2022-23). (DC Image)

FM jacks up budgetary provision for Central grants

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who began his padayatra on 06-02-2023 at Medaram, said the Budget had nothing to speak about. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never explained to the people how much money he had allocated for which welfare activity, of which how much money had been spent. What is the use of the Budget if the figures remain on paper, he told mediapersons. (Twitter)

Illusory and unrealistic budget: Congress



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Leaders from MP and Maharashtra meet KCR, willing to join BRS

MPs, MLAs and local leaders from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh met BRS president. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. (File Photo: DC)

BJP targets 400 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

In its pursuit to form a majority government at the Centre for the third time in a row, the BJP is aiming to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. . (ANI)

Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->