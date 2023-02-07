Telangana mobility valley coming up soon, says KTR

KTR said "Transport accounts for 1/5th of global CO2 emissions, and road travel accounts for 75 per cent of the mobility emissions. It is important to plan the transition to cleaner and sustainable mobility to preserve the world for future generations". (Image Source: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K. T. Rama Rao announced a unique initiative, Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) to accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility in Hyderabad, which is the best city to live in India.

Inaugurating the first edition of ‘Mobility next Hyderabad EV summit’ here on Monday, Rao said that climate sustainability was one of the most important agendas in the present times.

“Transport accounts for 1/5th of global CO2 emissions, and road travel accounts for 75 per cent of the mobility emissions. It is important to plan the transition to cleaner and sustainable mobility to preserve the world for future generations,” he said.

Telangana aspires to become the most electrified State in the country, in terms of mobility, he said.

Talking about TMV, he said that this would create best-in-class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive manufacturing and R&D destination.

An EV manufacturing cluster in Zaheerabad and Seetharampur and an energy storage system (ESS) cluster in Divitipally apart from a TMV engineering innovation cluster at Yenkathala are in the pipeline, he said.

For upskilling and reskilling of existing talent, the country’s first CoE in automotive cybersecurity will be launched in the upcoming academic year with a collaboration between BITS Hyderabad and Bosch, Rao said.

The summit saw the participation of top officials and policymakers from government, academia and industry.