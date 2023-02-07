  
Chandrababu Naidu to visit Kakinada district on Feb 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu will land at Madhurapudi airport by 3 pm on February 15 and participate in a road show from Gokavaram to Jaggampet. He would address a public meeting there and stay for the night at Jaggampeta. He would again start by 4pm on Feb 6 from Jaggampet, reach Peddapuram and address a public meeting. (DC File Photo)
 KAKINADA: Telugu Desam Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will tour Kakinada district for three days from February 15 to 17 to boost the morale of the party cadre in Jaggampeta, Peddapuram and Anaparti constituencies.

Naidu will land at Madhurapudi airport by 3 pm on February 15 and participate in a road show from Gokavaram to Jaggampet. He would address a public meeting there and stay for the night at Jaggampeta. He would again start by 4pm on Feb 6 from Jaggampet, reach Peddapuram and address a public meeting.

He would stay for the night at Samalkot. He would go to Anaparti of East Godavari District and participate in locally-arranged programmes.

Kakinada Telugu Desam district president Jyothula Naveen said Naidu woule be in the district to participate in Idemi Kharma Ra Mana Rashtraniki’’ programme and would campaign against the ruling YSRC.

He said that on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of late NTR, a statue would be unveiled by Naidu. To monitor the programme, senior Telugu Desam leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu would convene a meeting with three parliamentary constituencies—involving Amalapuram, East Godavari and Kakinada-incharges and leaders on Feb 9 in Kakinada.

Naveen said the ruling YSRC was creating hurdles to Lokesh’s padayatra by cutting power supply etc.

