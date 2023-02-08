  
BRS to hold rally to woo Backward Classes in Hyderabad on March 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:49 am IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for December, the BRS is all set to organise a rally of the Backward Classes community in the city on March 10 aimed to garner the support of BCs, who are an all-important factor during elections within the state, as they comprise around 52 per cent of the population.

The rally will be held after BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates the “self-respect bhavans” of Yadavs and Kuruma community in Kokapet. The party leaders have been tasked with mobilising more than one lakh BCs from all the  districts for the rally.  

The state government began wooing the BC community by announcing a series of welfare schemes and benefits for the various castes that make up the group. The Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government granted 87.3 acres to 41 BC communities in Kokapet for the construction of "self-respect" buildings and released Rs 95.25 crore for the project. Of these, two buildings belonging to Yadav and Kuruma communities have reached final stages of construction and slated for inauguration on March 10.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar along with his colleagues T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and V. Srinivas Goud, also laid the foundation stone for the construction of four buildings for the communities of Arekatika, Gandla, Rangrez, and Bhatraj in addition to reviewing the work on these two buildings.

With these, the construction of buildings for 13 BC communities in 37.20 acres in Kokapet at a cost of Rs 49 crore has commenced.

The ministers urged the BC communities to support the BRS both at the state-level and national-level considering the "BC friendly" policies of the CM. Recent land auctions held by the state government in Kokapet brought in close to `65 crore per acre. In spite of this, the CM granted expensive lands of 87 acres for free to the BC communities and even sanctioned Rs 95 crore for the construction of "self-respect buildings”, the ministers said.

“When the CM decided to allot Kokapet lands to the BCs, senior officials informed him that these lands are expensive and suggested to allot lands to BCs at some other locations. However, the CM rejected their suggestion and allotted lands in Kokapet. BCs are indebted to CM for this gesture.

Time has come for the BCs to repay their debt to the CM by supporting the BRS at state-level and national-level in the upcoming elections," Srinivas Yadav said. Ministers Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar directed the officials to complete the 41 “self- respect” buildings for the BCs by October and keep them ready for inauguration by Dasara this year.

