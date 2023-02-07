  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Feb 2023 BRS, AAP, UBTSS brea ...
Nation, Politics

BRS, AAP, UBTSS break ranks with Opposition, continue boycott over Adani issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 1:39 am IST
Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Representational Image/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Cracks began to appear in the Opposition’s ranks on Tuesday when the AAP, BRS and UBTSS refused to toe the line of the other Opposition parties, who took part in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

“Most of the Opposition parties have decided to participate in the parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani mega scam”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, RJD, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leaders were among those who attended the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Udhhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena said no to discussions in Parliament without a debate on the Adani issue.

Both Houses of Parliament saw brief adjournments before the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address could start. The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations. The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 12 noon after the Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding a JPC probe into the fraud-allegations in the Adani issue.

Soon after the House met, Opposition members, including those from the Congress and BRS, were on their feet seeking to know the status of their demand for a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group shares and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as Opposition parties protested, demanding a discussion in the House on allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received notices for suspension of the scheduled business by the Congress, CPI(M), AAP, BRS and CPI. However, he did not accept the notices, saying they were not in order. This led to protests by several Opposition MPs.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly when the discussion on the motion of thanks on the presidential address started as the Opposition MPs objected over certain references allegedly made by BJP member C.P. Joshi to the abolished practice of “sati”. He initiated the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address when he made a reference to Padmavati, Queen of Mewar, who self-immolated to protect her honour from invader Allauddin Khilji.

Several Opposition MPs, including Supriya Sule (NCP), Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A. Raja (DMK), K. Muraleedharan (Congress) and Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) were on their feet claiming that Joshi had glorified the practice of “sati”, even as he asserted he had not made any reference to the practice. After a brief adjournment, the House functioned smoothly. On Wednesday too, both Houses are expected to continue with the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

...
Tags: aap, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), jairam ramesh


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi said that during his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded and what the nature of his relationship with the Prime Minister was. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Union ministry of health and family welfare joint secretary (policy) Vishal Chauhan appreciated AP’s efforts in becoming the best state in the country for providing e-sanjeevini telemedicine services and advised other states to follow AP in providing such services for the people. (File Photo: DC)

AP stands first in e-sanjeevini telemedicine services

The rally will be held after BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates the “self-respect bhavans” of Yadavs and Kuruma community in Kokapet. (File Photo: PTI)

BRS to hold rally to woo Backward Classes in Hyderabad on March 10

There was no police permission to organise the bull-taming events, but the dangerous sport was being organised in different parts of the district in the name of “Goppa Mylaru Panduga”. (Representational DC Photo)

1 killed, 4 injured in bull-taming sport in Andhra



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish rules out BJP pact: 'I would rather die'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Rahul Gandhi said that during his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded and what the nature of his relationship with the Prime Minister was. (PTI)

Congress plans to hold elections for 12-member CWC Feb. end

Congress all set to hold elections for 12 members of Congress Working Committee during plenary in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah hails CM Bommai for Savarkar's Belagavi portrait

Union Home minister Amit Shah with Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa during a roadshow at Kundgol in Dharward district. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->