TS Cong MPs seek action against KCR, stage dharna in New Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:28 am IST
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded action against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his proposal to change the Constitution of India.

MPs Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Redy and Komatireddy Venkatreddy staged a dharna in front of the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on Parliament premises in Delhi on Monday.

 

Revanth Reddy said the Congress MPs were staging the dharna to bring to the notice of President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister on changing the Constitution. He said Chandrashekar Rao's demand amounted to treason and necessary legal action should be taken against him. He also demanded that Modi respond to Rao's remarks.

Revanth Reddy said the Constitution of India had empowered Dalits, tribals and backward classes by providing them reservation in education and employment. He said the SCs and STs enjoyed reservation in Parliament and state legislatures due to the present Constitution. Further, he said Telangana Chief Minister wanted to impose a dictatorial form of government by changing the Constitution.

 

The TPCC chief said Chandrashekar Rao's demand was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the BJP leadership. He said Chandrashekar Rao has acted as spokesperson of the BJP in floating the idea of changing the Constitution so as to trigger a debate and create a favourable atmosphere. He said Modi and Chandrashekar Rao wanted to emulate the leadership of Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and Xi Jinping of China by imposing dictatorial rule across the country by bringing a new Constitution.

Revanth Reddy informed that the Congress MPs would give an adjournment motion notice on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

 

Meanwhile, the TPCC president wrote to information technology minister K. T. Rama Rao on Monday and demanded action on the TRS leaders for allegedly trespassing into public lands and encroaching the government's land. He also alleged that the TRS leaders crossed their limits violating rules in grabbing lands and no action was initiated by the government and the police.

Tags: congress dharna on kcr constitution remarks, revanth reddy dharna in delhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


