Union MoS Anurag Thakur defends disinvestment proposal of VSP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2021, 9:56 am IST
Thakur said the rising GST collections indicate that the economy is in recovery mode as the Centre has taken the right steps to save lives
Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Hyderabad. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is also seen (Image credit : Twitter/@Anurag_Office)
Hyderabad: Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday strongly defended the disinvestment proposal of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) which owns the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Disinvestment was in the interests of the company and the employees, he said.

Speaking to the media here at the BJP office, Thakur termed the ongoing agitations in Andhra Pradesh against disinvestment in VSP as “politically motivated” and “artificial”.

 

Thakur said the Centre will decide on divesting stakes of public sector enterprises from time to time, based on the recommendation of Niti Aayog.

“Opposition parties and a few vested interests are trying to inflame regional emotions in AP under the guise of opposing RINL disinvestment. These politically motivated and artificial agitations will not last long,” the minister said.

“We will hold consultations with all RINL stakeholders before disinvestment which is being done in the interests of the company as well as the employees. We are confident of convicing all RINL stakeholders as several PSUs that were divested earlier have grown faster,” Thakur said.

 

Replying to questions on the state of the economy, Thakur said the rising GST collections indicate that the economy is in recovery mode as the Centre has taken the right steps to save lives and the economy during the pandemic, he said.

The minister said India had received the highest foreign direct investment even during the Covid-19 times due to decisive leadership. “India is standing back on its feet. The economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery and that is why in the last four months we have seen GST collection of more than Rs 1 lakh crore per month,” he said. In January, the total collection was close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

 

“India has forex reserves of more than $590 billion, which is the highest ever. It went up by $119 billion from the previous year. The external debt is $554 billion, making the country a ‘net creditor’,” Thakur said.

On the recent Union Budget, Thakur said that except the Opposition parties, all sections of people had appreciated it. Thakur said the Budget estimates for the current fiscal was Rs 30.42 lakh crore, which was increased by over Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 34.50 lakh crore for the next fiscal.

He hoped that India would become a $5 trillion economy in the next four or five years. Describing the Budget as “transparent,” the minister explained its salient features.

 

...
NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
