Telangana Congress to press for Rahul Gandhi as AICC president

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
This was one of the three resolutions passed in the presence of Congress leaders and general secretaries of 33 districts, and others
 Congress leaders pressing upon reappointing Rahul Gandhi as Party President (Image Source: PTI)

KHAMMAM: A high-level meeting of the state Congress on Sunday resolved to urge the AICC to reappoint Rahul Gandhi as party president. This was one of the three resolutions passed during a meeting attended by over 3,000 delegates, including the who’s who of the state Congress.

In attendance were AICC Telangana in-charge Manickyam Tagore, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and R. Srinivasan, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former union minister Renuka Chowdary, DCC presidents and general secretaries of 33 districts, and town and city presidents.

 

First on the day’s agenda was an internal meeting that passed three resolutions unanimously. The other two pertained to constituting booth-level committees (BLC) in all districts by the end of this month. It is proposed that each BLC should have a 15-member committee, including a convenor and social media convenor.

The meeting resolved to go all out to win the ensuing graduate constituency elections and Khammam and Warangal municipal corporation elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Names of candidates for graduate constituencies will be declared in a day or two. The party will win in all graduate constituencies and corporations in the state.”

 

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who organised the meeting, said “There is no freedom for expression in Telangana state and cases are being booked against those questioning the policies of the TRS government.”

He said transport minister P. Ajay Kumar and other TRS leaders from Khammam were looting the natural resources in the district.

...
Tags: congress party, aicc secretaries, n.s. bose raju, h.r. srinivasa, telangana congress uttam kumar reddy, bhatti vikramarka, renuka chowdary’, state transport minister, aicc telangana, manickyam tagore
Location: India, Telangana


