Telugu Desam complains to SEC over telecast of CM Jagan’s photo

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Telugu Desam has lodged a complaint with State Election Commission against AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL)-IPTV for overusing Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo in its telecasts, alleging that this could make voters exercise their franchise in favour of the ruling party in gram panchayat elections.

In its complaint to SEC, TD has demanded that it restrain the state government from misusing FiberNet. Telugu Desam leader Darapaneni Narendra and others pointed out that APSFL is an enterprise promoted and operated by government of Andhra Pradesh.

APSFL currently provides internet, telephone and satellite TV channels. It has around 10 lakh subscribers across the state.

TD stated in the letter to SEC that the moment APSFL-IPTV is switched on, the television set displays the picture of CM Jagan by default. This, the party maintained, is in direct violation of the model code of conduct.

Seeking the removal of CM’s image, the opposition party asked SEC to initiate immediate action and ensure that the government does not violate the code of conduct in the ensuing gram panchayat elections.