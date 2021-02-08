More Congress leaders set to join BJP

ADILABAD: The Congress is fast losing its leaders and base to the BJP with many leaders inclined towards the party as “they were going by the political wave and as wished by their supporters and associates.”

An earlier trend was for Congress leaders, including MLAs, to join the TRS.

The latest is that the Congress in-charge of Sirpur (T) constituency Palvai Harish Babu and former MP Rathod Ramesh are likely to switch over to the BJP.

Incidentally, many are those were taken into the Congress without cross-checking their are now eyeing the BJP.

Atram Sakku of Asifabad, who was elected as Congress MLA in 2018, joined the TRS later. Senior leaders who had played a key role in deciding the party tickets and selection of candidates in 2018 have remained inactive.

Taking cue from the precedent set by former Nirmal municipal chairman Appala Ganesh, Harish Babu and Rathod are set to join BJP in the presence of party president J.P. Nadda, according to sources.

On the other hand, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao said that the BJP national leadership will welcome any senior leader irrespective of whether the individual is from TRS or Congress in order to strengthen the party base and help it come to power in 2024.