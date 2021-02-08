Nation Politics 07 Feb 2021 More Congress leader ...
Nation, Politics

More Congress leaders set to join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
An earlier trend was for Congress leaders, including MLAs, to join the TRS
(Image source: Twittter@SoyamBapuRaoOfc)
  (Image source: Twittter@SoyamBapuRaoOfc)

ADILABAD: The Congress is fast losing its leaders and base to the BJP with many leaders inclined towards the party as “they were going by the political wave and as wished by their supporters and associates.”    

An earlier trend was for Congress leaders, including MLAs, to join the TRS.

 

The latest is that the Congress in-charge of Sirpur (T) constituency Palvai Harish Babu and former MP Rathod Ramesh are likely to switch over to the BJP.
Incidentally, many are those were taken into the Congress without cross-checking their are now eyeing the BJP.

Atram Sakku of Asifabad, who was elected as Congress MLA in 2018, joined the TRS later. Senior leaders who had played a key role in deciding the party tickets and selection of candidates in 2018 have remained inactive.

Taking cue from the precedent set by former Nirmal municipal chairman Appala Ganesh, Harish Babu and Rathod are set to join BJP in the presence of party president J.P. Nadda, according to sources.

 

On the other hand, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao said that the BJP national leadership will welcome any senior leader irrespective of whether the individual is from TRS or Congress in order to strengthen the party base and help it come to power in 2024.

...
Tags: congress party, bjp party, trs party
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

Private employees working in Telangana State said the main candidates in their village offered them to and fro bus tickets and money for other expenses if they went back home for voting. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Lure to voters at high pitch in first phase of AP Gram Panchayat polls

HC observed that the SEC does not have power to direct that the petitioner (minister) be confined to his residential premises. (Photo:DC)

AP HC sets aside SEC order restraining minister Ramachandra Reddy

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

No 'ghar wapsi' till laws are repealed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Image source: Twitter@RakeshTikaitBKU)

SEC cannot confine minister to home: Ambati

On the right, YSR Congress Leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Image source: DC Image)

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham