I am fit to be CM for next 10 years: KCR

Rao warned party leaders not to talk or debate about the CM change issue either in public or in private, else they have to face severe consequences. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday finally put to rest months of speculation about him stepping down from the Chief Minister’s post to pave for his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao to rise to the chair.

Chandrashekar Rao made it clear that he had no plans to quit from the CM’s post, reiterating that he was in the pink of health to “continue as CM, for at least the next ten years”.

Rao warned party leaders not to talk or debate about the “CM change issue” either in public or in private, else they have to “face severe consequences”. He asked them not to indulge in such speculations, which are totally unwarranted and harm the interests of the party.

Rao, however, maintained complete silence on the relations of TRS with the BJP in the backdrop of heated debate in political circles that the TRS boss had suddenly turned soft towards the BJP after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, soon after the GHMC elections in December last. Rao had, during his public address during the GHMC polls thundered that he would organise a public meeting of all anti-BJP parties of the country in Hyderabad, but has subsequently undertaken a U-turn on the issue.

Rao, while addressing leaders at the party state executive today, repeatedly warned of “severe action” against leaders, including MLAs and MPs, if they “openly air views” and “irresponsibly deviating from party line”, apparently referring to the recent controversies relating to MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Rasamayi Balakishna and others, who created a flutter with remarks against reservations for Dalits, the Ayodhya Ram temple and describing the TRS as a “limited company”.

In an apparent attempt to placate and woo Dalits, against the backdrop of the resurfacing of the demand to make ‘a Dalit the CM’, Chandrashekar Rao is said to have announced that he would “soon come up with a major initiative for Scheduled Castes.” He asked officials to make at least Rs 10,000 crore available for his initiative.

“It will be better than the current sub-plan spending”, he said, admitting that the TRS government lagged behind in providing welfare for Dalits and he would focus on bringing it to par with the OBCs.

The government will give equal importance for the wellbeing of economically weaker sections (EWS) among forward castes and implementation of 10 per cent reservation for EWS is part of it, he said.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Rao was totally silent on the issue of “unemployment allowance”, on which his son Rama Rao had made an announcement recently, saying the “CM will announce it soon.”

Over 300 party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, state committee members, state-level corporation chairpersons, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayors, municipal chairpersons, DCCB chairpersons and DCMS presidents attended the meeting at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters.

All eyes were on the meeting as it was held amid a growing clamour within TRS that Rama Rao would be elevated as CM soon. The timing of the meeting further fuelled speculations, as it was called by the CM suddenly, with a short notice of two days.

Several political watchers were hoping that since about 300 important leaders were called for the meeting, a “major announcement” on CM change would be hinted at. All these factors led party leaders and cadre to strongly believe that Chandrashekar Rao would make a “key announcement” or at least drop hints on “when KTR will be made CM”.

Instead, Chandrashekar Rao utilised the occasion to send a loud and clear message that he will not step down as chief minister in this term, or even in future governments if TRS went on the win the next elections. It was made crystal clear to the party that he had no plans to make his son or anyone else the CM.

“I have no health or age-related issues. I am perfectly alright. I can serve as CM for ten more years. Why would I quit now? Why are you talking about CM change constantly in public and creating confusion in the party and the people? It is sending wrong signals to people. Whenever my health doesn’t permit me to work as CM, I would definitely discuss with everyone in the party and take a decision on what to do and who should be appointed as CM. Until then, restrain yourselves from talking or debating on this issue in public or in private. Those violating this would be dealt with severely,” Mr Rao reportedly warned.

Rao, it was learnt, also expressed ire at few party leaders who were constantly raking up the CM change issue in media and public. He said that “such statements were providing ammunition to Opposition parties to attack him, his family members and the party”.

“Opposition parties are trying to create confusion by making demands that Etela Rajender be made CM because of irresponsible statements given by our leaders. It is high time to put an end to this issue in the interest of the party,” Rao purportedly declared.

Despite the TRS supremo making it clear in no uncertain terms that there would be no change of CM, it failed to douse speculations, especially amongst the KTR group within the party. The supporters of Mr Rama Rao still strongly believe that the CM tried to downplay this issue only to ensure the party focuses on upcoming crucial Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, graduate MLC polls for two seats and Warangal, Khammam municipal corporation polls over the next three months.

“KTR would be elevated as CM in May, after these elections,” some of them said, oblivious to the sternness and emphasis of the CM’s speech.