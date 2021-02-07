Confusion in TRS over party’s stand on stir over farm laws

A senior TRS leader of Adilabad said there is no clear direction to cadre and second rung leaders from party high command about the party’s stand on the three farm laws. — By arrangement

ADILABAD: TRS cadre and leaders in Adilabad district are in confusion over the party's stand on new farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the centre. As a result, they are unable to answer farmers who are asking them about whether the TRS is in favour or against the farm laws.

Earlier, the party high command asked its cadre and leaders to participate in Bharath Bandh against the farm laws. TRS cadre outnumbered all others during the Bharat Bandh in the district against the three central laws.

However, news has now spread that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is supporting farm laws. Because of this, TRS cadre and leaders are remaining silent on this topic. They are refraining from openly supporting the agitating farmers on borders of Delhi.

A senior TRS leader of Adilabad said there is no clear direction to cadre and second rung leaders from party high command about the party’s stand on the three farm laws. They are thus remaining silent even as the Congress party has taken the lead in organising protests in Adilabad district.

TPCC state general secretary Gandratha Sujatha accused the TRS high command of taking a U-turn after participating in the Bharath Bandh opposing the farm laws. “This exposes the internal understanding between the BJP and TRS leadership,” she charged.