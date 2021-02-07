Nation Politics 07 Feb 2021 Confusion in TRS ove ...
Nation, Politics

Confusion in TRS over party’s stand on stir over farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2021, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2021, 1:26 am IST
News has now spread that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is supporting farm laws forcing the TRS cadre to remain silent on it
A senior TRS leader of Adilabad said there is no clear direction to cadre and second rung leaders from party high command about the party’s stand on the three farm laws. — By arrangement
 A senior TRS leader of Adilabad said there is no clear direction to cadre and second rung leaders from party high command about the party’s stand on the three farm laws. — By arrangement

ADILABAD:  TRS cadre and leaders in Adilabad district are in confusion over the party's stand on new farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the centre. As a result, they are unable to answer farmers who are asking them about whether the TRS is in favour or against the farm laws.

Earlier, the party high command asked its cadre and leaders to participate in Bharath Bandh against the farm laws. TRS cadre outnumbered all others during the Bharat Bandh in the district against the three central laws.
However, news has now spread that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is supporting farm laws. Because of this, TRS cadre and leaders are remaining silent on this topic. They are refraining from openly supporting the agitating farmers on borders of Delhi.

 

A senior TRS leader of Adilabad said there is no clear direction to cadre and second rung leaders from party high command about the party’s stand on the three farm laws. They are thus remaining silent even as the Congress party has taken the lead in organising protests in Adilabad district.

TPCC state general secretary Gandratha Sujatha accused the TRS high command of taking a U-turn after participating in the Bharath Bandh opposing the farm laws. “This exposes the internal understanding between the BJP and TRS leadership,” she charged.

 

...
Tags: confusion over farm laws trs cadre, bharat bandh, kcr in support of farm laws now, congress accuses kcr on farm laws, congress accuses trs of u-turn on farm laws
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao had presented the 2020-21 Budget with an outlay of Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The Budget for 2021-22 is expected be less than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. (Representational Photo:DC)

Telangana Budget to be downsized 20%

All 52 members (TRS 38, MIM 10, BJP 3 and Congress 1) will be allowed participate in the remaining GHMC council meetings. (Photo: DC)

Only 44 of 52 ex-officio members can vote in GHMC council polls

Thakur said the Budget estimates for the current fiscal was Rs 30.42 lakh crore, which was increased by over Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 34.50 lakh crore for the next fiscal. — By arrangement

Union MoS Anurag Thakur defends disinvestment proposal of VSP

The industrial hub should be at the same place where the port is coming up, says Kandukuru legislator Mahidhar Reddy. — By arrangement

Mega industrial hub at Kavali faces roadblock



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham