Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:53 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:53 am IST
Prakasam district Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Kaushal has advised villagers to avoid crowding on the day of polling
The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)
Nellore: Ban orders under Section 144 and the AP Police Act are in force in all the villages going for Panchayat elections in the first phase on February 9, it was officially announced here on Sunday.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Kaushal has advised villagers to avoid crowding on the day of polling. Follow the queue method at polling stations and keep away from victory rallies held without police permission, he said.

 

He called for cooperation from all for the smooth conduct of panchayat elections. “There will be strong surveillance at polling stations,” he said and added that no unethical activity will be allowed. Cases will be registered against violators and stringent action would follow.  

The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections.

He appealed to the people to vote freely for the candidate of their choice in normal course and without allowing themselves to be under pressure or provocation from any quarter.

 

The SP said that 1167 out of the 2455 polling stations in the district were identified as normal booths, 754 as sensitive booths and 534 as hyper-sensitive booths. Security has been arranged accordingly, he said.

...
