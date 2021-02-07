Nation Politics 07 Feb 2021 AP police gear up fo ...
Nation, Politics

AP police gear up for smooth conduct of gram panchayat polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2021, 6:26 am IST
Drones and body-worn cameras will be deployed too
Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)
 Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: AP police have taken all necessary measures to ensure smooth conduct of ensuing gram panchayat elections in the state, announced director general of police Gautam Sawang on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the police department has identified 6,254 hyper sensitive, 8,555 sensitive and 983 problematic locations in 13 districts of AP. Measures have accordingly been taken to protect law and order in these areas. Check posts have been established at various points to curb illegal transportation of money and liquor.

 

Responding to a question on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar order that panchayatraj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy be put under house arrest, the DGP said that he is yet to receive instructions in this regard. Action will be taken after studying the order, he stated.

The DGP said police have formulated a special strategy for ensuring polling in extremist-affected and faction-ridden areas. Drones and body-worn cameras will be deployed and an eye will be kept on and social media in case people try to disturb peace. He pointed out that there are 9,942 different types of licensed arms in AP of which 9,199 have been deposited, 30 impounded, 677 are related to public sector and 36 arms are yet to be deposited.

 

Sawang said as many as 1,47,391 persons have been bounded over in the entire state, 1,13,157 of them under 107 Cr. P. C., 33,873 under 110 Cr. P. C. and 361 under other rules in agency areas. Police have increased searches and surveillance, leading to seizure of 1,058 gelatin sticks and detonators, 17 country-made weapons, 37 safety/detonator fuses, three electric wires, two batteries and one air pistol.

DGP said, “A total of 14,362 police had been affected by Coronavirus. They, apart from those older, have not been deployed for election duties as a precautionary measure. Police personnel who have recovered from Covid have also been kept out of poll duties. All personnel have been given PPE kits, face masks, sanitisers and hand gloves. They have been instructed to follow Covid-19 protocol while discharging duties during elections,” he underlined.

 

Sawang said so far, Rs 13,03,73,319 in cash, gold, silver, liquor, arrack, vehicles, ganja and sarees have been seized, including Rs 5,02,49,007 in cash. He maintained that vaccination of police personnel will start after completion of the electoral process.

...
Tags: panchayat raj and rural development minister peddireddi ramachandra reddy, state election commissioner n. ramesh kumar, andhra pradesh government gram panchayat polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

SEC cannot confine minister to home: Ambati

Latest From Nation

The CM pointed out that RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, is a navratna company and the largest public sector industrial unit in the state, providing employment opportunities for close to around 20,000 people directly and to many others indirect employment opportunities in the city of Vishakhapatnam. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

CM Jagan writes to PM seeking revival of Vizag steel plant

The SEC took serious note of the minister’s recent warning to collectors and returning officers, urging them to disobey instructions from State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar and to blacklist them if they followed Kumar’s instructions. (Photo: Facebook @Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy)

SEC confines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his house during panchayat polls

Ganta wanted all elected representatives in the state to resign and organise massive protests so that the central government is pressurised into withdrawing its decision. (Photo: DC/Narasimha Murthy)

MLA Ganta resigns over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Every year, some two lakh Indians travel to Macca to perform the Haj, but this year, pilgrims are waiting for a call from the Haj Committee for completing pre-selection formalities. (AP)

Indians may again miss out on Haj pilgrimage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham