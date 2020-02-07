Nation Politics 07 Feb 2020 Rahul Gandhi grills ...
Rahul Gandhi grills PM Modi on unemployment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2020, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 12:47 am IST
Both the PM and finance minister have failed to reply on issues like providing employment to youth and putting the economy on the right track.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for not talking about the main issue of unemployment and “distracting” people by raising other things from Jawaharlal Nehru to Pakistan.

Responding to Modi after the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said both the Prime Minister and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given long speeches in Parliament but have failed to reply on providing employment to youth.

 

He said, “All youngsters of this country want that after studies school, college, university they get employment. We asked the Prime Minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half hour speech and if for two minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it.”

He further added that earlier, the government used to talk about economy, Make in India, $5 trillion, but the Prime Minister now does not talk about the biggest issue facing the country and is distracting the people by talking about other things, ranging from the Congress and Nehru to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both the Prime Minister and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have failed to reply on issues like providing employment to youth and putting the economy on the right track.

