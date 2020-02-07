Old vs new fight in BJP

Hyderabad: A silent war is going on between the old timers and newcomers in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The newcomers allege that senior leaders are not prepared to work with them stating that the newcomers have no idea and understanding about the party ideology.In recent times several former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs joined the BJP after quitting the Congress and Telugu Desam in the state. The BJP leadership invited them into the party to strengthen the BJP.

The BJP high command instructed the state leadership to encourage the newcomers and give them priority so that there would be more such defections to the BJP.

But now the newcomers are complaining that their ideas for conducting various programmes to attract the new cadre are not implemented and they too are being ignored during meetings and programmes.

Privately they say that the state unit has been divided into three groups and that national-level leaders are encouraging group politics.

Some senior members are said to have been lobbying with the high command not to give the post of state president to a newcomer as it would demoralise seniors and lower level functionaries who have been with the party for decades.

Senior leaders from the Congress who defected to the BJP, initially thought of getting their cadres into the party to increase their own strength. But because of the group politics, they have shelved the idea, said a leader on condition of anonymity.

There is also talk in the party that a check should be put on newcomers from other parties joining the BJP.