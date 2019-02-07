search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

What prevents BJP from moving no-confidence motion? asks Siddaramaiah

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
The BJP MLAs claimed that the state government is a minority government and it does not have the required numbers.
Siddaramaiah, had earlier issued a whip to party legislators to be present in the Assembly during the budget session.(Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah, had earlier issued a whip to party legislators to be present in the Assembly during the budget session.(Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Soon after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned till Friday after a protest by BJP MLAs, former state chief minister Siddaramaiah said what is preventing them from moving a no-confidence motion if they feel that the Congress-JD(S) alliance does not have majority to run the government.

During the uproar, the BJP MLAs claimed that the state government is a minority government and it does not have the required numbers.

 

With the opposition unrelenting, the Assembly was adjourned till 11 am Friday.

"Let them move a no-confidence motion. What's preventing them? We have called a legislature party meeting and they will all (4 dissenting Congress MLAs) return tomorrow. The budget will be presented tomorrow. The government has the majority," said Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who had earlier issued a whip to party legislators to be present in the Assembly during the budget session.

Meanwhile, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa said, "They (state government) have no majority and they have no moral right to stay in the government. We will continue our protest tomorrow."

The budget session of Karnataka Assembly commenced on Wednesday.

This comes a month after Siddaramaiah served notices to the four legislators who did not turn up at a Congress legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

Talking to the media at that time, Siddaramaiah said, "The situation is not like it is being portrayed in the media. Notice has been served to all four MLAs (Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kamatihalli, B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav). There is no problem to the government.”

He also said three of the MLAs had responded to the notice with the exception of Umesh Jadhav, the MLA from Chincholi who has not replied yet.

The Congress, which shares power with the JD-S, has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Speaker. Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge.

...
Tags: bjp, bs yeddyurappa, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The exchange of fire took place around 11 am. (Representative Image)

10 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur encounter

The top court said the transfer has taken place despite its 'embargo’ and asked Rao, other officers to be present on February 12 and directed the agency to identify officers who were involved in the transfer of Sharma. (Photo: File)

'You violated order’: SC summons CBI’s Nageswara Rao for shifting officer

The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'I challenge PM for Rafale debate, but he will run like a coward': Rahul

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Please keep your seatbelts on

One of the first brands to interact with customers through this meme was Google India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC refuses 'pressure cooker' symbol to AMMK leader Dhinakaran

The bench said if polls to vacant seats in Tamil Nadu are announced within four weeks then EC may allocate the symbol to Dhinakarn's party in a week, as per the high court order. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, Naveen Patnaik

Rahul Gandhi

‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Unfortunate, PM doesn't have poster with wife despite being married’: Sanjay Singh

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham