search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress party will withdraw Triple Talaq bill if voted to power: Sushmita Dev

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev alleged the Triple Talaq Bill is yet another tool of PM Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars.
“Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women,” said Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI)
 “Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women,” said Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress will scrap the Triple Talaq Bill if voted to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said party spokesperson and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev on Thursday.

Dev alleged the Triple Talaq Bill is yet another tool of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars.

 

 “Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women,” said while addressing the AICC minority wing national convention.

 “A lot of people opined that if the Triple Talaq Bill is passed it will contribute to the empowerment of women. However, we opposed it because this is another tool by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars. I am proud that crores of Muslim women wrote letters and campaigned to oppose it. Congress opposed it in parliament and I promise you that Congress government will come in 2019 and we will scrap this law.”

On December 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice of giving instant divorce a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

Dev, MP from Silchar and also the president of All India Mahila Congress, also spoke against the citizenship bill and asserted that it aims at creating a divide among the people of Assam.

“I belong to Silchar and about 30-35 per cent people there, are from minorities. In Assam, you can see there is a divisive politics at play. A bill has been brought which aims at creating a divide among people of Assam on the name of providing citizenship. We will not allow any such law to be implemented in the country which is against the constitution. I have full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The amendment in the bill aims to facilitate citizenship of six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014 and will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship.

...
Tags: triple talaq bill, sushmita dev, citizenship amendment bill, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,’ BJP MP Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In Parliament, Sonia Gandhi thumps desk to appreciate Gadkari’s ‘wonderful’ work

Singh was wanted in two cases of murder and destruction of evidence by the Punjab Police, they said. (Representional Image)

Murder accused Prabhjot Singh deported from the UAE

Tharoor said, 'BJP wants to build a caste and religion based country. Unlike the Congress, the BJP mindset is that the country is a Hindu-owned place and everyone else is a guest.' (Photo: File)

Country will not succeed till minorities will suffer :Tharoor

This is the first time that Robert Vadra is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged dubious financial dealings. (Photo: AP)

ED questions Vadra in money laundering case for second day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Please keep your seatbelts on

One of the first brands to interact with customers through this meme was Google India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

What prevents BJP from moving no-confidence motion? asks Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, had earlier issued a whip to party legislators to be present in the Assembly during the budget session.(Photo: File)

SC refuses 'pressure cooker' symbol to AMMK leader Dhinakaran

The bench said if polls to vacant seats in Tamil Nadu are announced within four weeks then EC may allocate the symbol to Dhinakarn's party in a week, as per the high court order. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, Naveen Patnaik

Rahul Gandhi

‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham