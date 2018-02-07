search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress insulting pakoda sellers, says BJP MP Prahlad Joshi

Trinamul MP Kalyan Banerjee said that “it’s not a matter of pride that graduates are selling pakodas to earn livelihood.” 
Mani Shankar Aiyar
 Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: After drawing political mileage from alleged “chaiwala” remark of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, BJP is now all out to make “pakodas” an emotive issue. A day after BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah flayed the Congress for ridiculing “pakodawalas”, BJP Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Joshi in Lok Sabha on Tuesday accused the Congress of “insulting pakodawallas”, citing the case of an engineering graduate who is making more money by selling the snack.

Hitting out at the government, Trinamul MP Kalyan Banerjee said that “it’s not a matter of pride that graduates are selling pakodas to earn livelihood.” 

 

He said that it’s “disgraceful and shameful that educated youth of our country are forced to sell pakodas for lack of jobs”. 

Attacking the Prime Minister, he asked, “The Prime Minister is a son of a teaseller. But in the last four years how many tea sellers’ sons got jobs?”

