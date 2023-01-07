YSRC seeks disqualification of parties neglecting public safety

The minister underlined that an inquiry has been ordered by the government to find lapses during the recent TD meetings. He felt it is imprudent of Naidu to blame the YSRC government for the unfortunate incidents. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress has sought disqualification of political parties from contesting elections in case their activities play with lives of the public.

Addressing a press conference at his party’s central office in Vijayawada, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana underlined that political parties cannot be allowed to remain indifferent to public inconvenience and deaths. He maintained that G.O. No. 1 has been promulgated only to save the lives of public.

“In fact, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for state government issuing G.O. No. 1. The order does not ban public meetings and road shows. These should not be organised in a manner that they pose threat to public, like on roads and highways or narrow lanes,” the minister clarified.

He underlined that G.O. No. 1 is applicable to all parties, including the ruling YSRC.

Satyanarayana maintained that Naidu and his friendly media are unnecessarily creating a ruckus over the G.O. meant to regulate public gatherings to safeguard people. He squarely blamed Naidu's self-promotion mission for deaths due to stampedes in Kandukur and Guntur, besides injuries.

The minister underlined that an inquiry has been ordered by the government to find lapses during the recent TD meetings. He felt it is imprudent of Naidu to blame the YSRC government for the unfortunate incidents.

Satyanarayana maintained that the TD chief should tender an open apology to public and own up responsibility for the stampede deaths. He refuted charges of political parties, mainly Telugu Desam, that YSRC sleeper cells are disturbing their meetings.

The minister remarked that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan is there only to promote the ideology of Naidu, ignoring public interests.

Reacting to “Yuvagalam” padayatra of Nara Lokesh, Satyanarayana felt Lokesh has no achievements to claim during his stint as minister and has no credibility to conduct a padayatra.