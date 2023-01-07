  
Nation Politics 07 Jan 2023 Tarun Chugh condemns ...
Nation, Politics

Tarun Chugh condemns Bandi Sanjay's arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2023, 7:32 am IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. (DC File Photo)
HYDERABAD: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh strongly condemned the unwarranted arrest of Telangana state BJP president and Karimnagr MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Kamareddy dist headquarter on Friday.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar went to  Kamareddy to console the bereaved family of the  farmer Ramulu who committed suicide  as he was unable to bear the anguish caused due to the Government's proposal to take away his agricultural land which was his only livelihood.

Coming down heavily on the Telangana government, Tarun Chug said "Bandi Sanjay's arrest is a desparate act of the KCR governmnent to stifle the voices of people who oppose his despotic policies."

Tarun Chugh further took exception to the undemocratic way with which the government attempted to take away fertile land of farmers of 8 villages adjoining Kamareddy town.

Condemning  the brazen misuse of power Tarun Chugh said "If an elected Member of Parliament does not stand by hapless farmers what is the meaning of Democracy "

Stating that no government survived the fury of farmers, Tarun Chugh prophesied the fall of KCR government soon.

He demanded immediate release of Bandi Sanjay and sought  an unconditional apology from the CM for the unwarrented arrest.

Tarun Chugh further demanded the withdrawal of the proposed master plan of Kamareddy which is prepared to benefit realtors at the expense of farmers.

Tags: bandi sanjay, tarun chugh, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Kamareddy


