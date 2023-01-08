  
Nation, Politics

Politicos readying WhatsApp blitzkrieg in election year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 12:30 am IST
All other political contenders are considering massive online electioneering months before the polls. (PTI Photo)
ADILABAD: As political parties ready themselves to bombard voters in the election year, the BJP is said to be creating nearly 40,000 WhatsApp groups to facilitate its campaign.

All other political contenders are considering massive online electioneering months before the polls.

Assembly elections are due in December in the state while the general elections are tentatively slated for April-May next year.

Sources said that the BJP will create a WhatsApp group with 22 members at the booth, village, mandal, constituency and district and state levels.

The Shakti Kendra group will be formed by combining two to three booth-level WhatsApp groups. The state has 34,891 polling stations with 282 of them in Adilabad Assembly constituency. 

Senior BJP leader Ch. Suhasini Reddy said that the WhatsApp groups would be used to publicise party activities and welfare and development schemes implemented at all levels, including village-level.

AICC has given instructions to the state leadership to create WhatsApp groups in every village as a run-up for Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan that starts on January 26.

Meanwhile, BJP booth-level WhatsApp groups have been formed in Jainad mandal and are being readied in Bela and Adilabad town.

The state unit of BSP under president R.S. Praveen Kumar and the Left parties are also focusing on social media to spread their message and ideology in the state.      

