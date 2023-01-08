  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Jan 2023 New AICC in-charge f ...
Nation, Politics

New AICC in-charge for TS on two-day visit from Jan 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 8, 2023, 12:28 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 9:08 am IST
Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)
 Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed AICC in-charge for TS, Manikrao Thakare will be making his maiden visit to state that capacity on January 11 and 12.

On the first day, Thakare, who is from Maharashtra, will interact with AICC secretaries (in-charges) and separately with PCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Subsequently, he will spend around 90 minutes with senior leaders and working presidents.

Later in the afternoon, Thakre will oversee the proceedings of the political affairs committee (PAC), executive committee and PCC office-bearers meetings.

According to party sources, as part of resolving internal issues, Thakre will be holding one on one meetings with important leaders like Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti.

This will be the first time after the Munugode byelection that all state Congress leaders will gather under one roof.

The PAC will discuss the party strategy in the state besides deliberations on making a success of ‘Haath se Haath jodo’ Abhiyan which starts on Republic Day.

They have decided to distribute charge-sheets against the BJP and TRS governments.

“The campaign will start at the block level and padayatra will continue for two months and cover all villages,” said B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC working president.

On January 12, Thakre will hold a meeting with all DCC presidents and presidents of frontal organisations and other wings.

...
Tags: manikrao thakre, congress mp revanth reddy, clp leader mallu bhatti vikramarka, telangana aicc incharge
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Thakre replaces Tagore as AICC Telangana incharge
Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan: AICC makes Uttam AP observer

Latest From Nation

AP government reimburses medical expenses of priests working in temples. (Representational image: DC)

Andhra Pradesh temple staff to get full medical reimbursement

Police said that some motorists first noticed flames coming from the engine and alerted the driver when the bus was near the JNTU Metro Rail station. (By Arrangement)

Bus to Goa catches fire at Kukatpally

On January 1, three persons were killed in a stampede at a free gift distribution programme, wherein the tragedy occurred some time after former chief minister Naidu (in picture) had left the venue. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints inquiry commission to probe recent stampedes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will make India Naxal-free by 2024 polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah to visit poll bound Karnataka on December 30-31

Mr Shah will reach Bengaluru on Thursday and target the Vokkaliga-dominated JD(S) bastion, Mandya, on December 30. In a move to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank, the chief minister has asked the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to submit a report on the demand by Vokkaligas for a hike in reservation at the earliest. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5. (PTI file image)

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->