New AICC in-charge for TS on two-day visit from Jan 11

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed AICC in-charge for TS, Manikrao Thakare will be making his maiden visit to state that capacity on January 11 and 12.

On the first day, Thakare, who is from Maharashtra, will interact with AICC secretaries (in-charges) and separately with PCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Subsequently, he will spend around 90 minutes with senior leaders and working presidents.

Later in the afternoon, Thakre will oversee the proceedings of the political affairs committee (PAC), executive committee and PCC office-bearers meetings.

According to party sources, as part of resolving internal issues, Thakre will be holding one on one meetings with important leaders like Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti.

This will be the first time after the Munugode byelection that all state Congress leaders will gather under one roof.

The PAC will discuss the party strategy in the state besides deliberations on making a success of ‘Haath se Haath jodo’ Abhiyan which starts on Republic Day.

They have decided to distribute charge-sheets against the BJP and TRS governments.

“The campaign will start at the block level and padayatra will continue for two months and cover all villages,” said B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC working president.

On January 12, Thakre will hold a meeting with all DCC presidents and presidents of frontal organisations and other wings.