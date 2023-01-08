  
TS Congress to take defectors issue to Governor, CS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Upping the ante against the 12 defected MLAs, state Congress leaders said they would take the issue to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan next week.

A day after lodging a complaint at the Moinabad police station against the 12 who won the 2018 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and defected to the TRS (now BRS), the Congress leaders will represent the issue to the Governor, Chief Secretary and the DGP. They will also intensify the campaign against the defectors in their respective constituencies.

“Three of them are involved in poachgate. We shall be pressing the demand for initiating action against all 12,” said former MP Ponnam Prabhakar at a press conference here on Saturday.

Over the CBI investigation into poachgate, Prabhakar urged the BJP government at the Centre to also include names of the other nine defector MLAs in the investigation.  He said Sabitha Indra Reddy, one of the defectors, was ineligible to serve as education minister and had to be immediately dismissed from the Cabinet.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is now preaching ethics, should dismiss all those who had defected to other parties after winning Assembly elections,” he said.

Congress leader M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Balram Naik and Sircilla Rajaiah were also present.

