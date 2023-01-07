  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Jan 2023 CM to shower welfare ...
Nation, Politics

CM to shower welfare sops after Sankranthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has been actively involved in the BRS expansion plans for the past month, will focus on extending the benefits of new and old welfare schemes to beneficiaries after Sankranti.

To begin, Rao will launch Kanti Velugu 2.0 on January 18 to organise free eye checks, surgeries and distribution of spectacles to beneficiaries at a cost of `200 crore, followed by the distribution of 2BHKs for the poor in Hyderabad and other districts.

The long-awaited second phase of the sheep distribution system will begin in February. He would also launch the scheme to provide RS. 3 lakh financial assistance for the construction of houses for the poor who own plots. Apart from these, the CM will launch the first phase of Dalit Bandhu implementation for the current fiscal year by March, extending the benefit to 500 people in each of the 118 Assembly constituencies.

The process of selecting beneficiaries for the 2BHK housing scheme in Hyderabad and surrounding districts has begun. In villages, towns, and cities, officials are holding gram sabhas/ward sabhas to select beneficiaries. The construction of over one lakh 2BHKs has been completed and ready for distribution across the state. Half of these 2BHK houses are located under GHMC limits.

The government is devising fresh guidelines for selecting beneficiaries for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in accordance with the High Court orders to conduct selections through a committee of officials rather than through recommendations from MLAs.

With regard to the sheep distribution scheme, the government has decided to handover sheep units as was done during the first phase.

During the recent Munugode bypoll, it was decided to convert the scheme as DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme by transferring the money to beneficiaries’ accounts to facilitate them to purchase sheep on their own. But it has now been decided to do away with DBT and implement the scheme in the old method of officials purchasing sheep and handing them over to beneficiaries.

 

...
Tags: sankranthi, k. chandrashekar rao, kanti velugu, brs


Related Stories

21 lakh Telangana farmers receive Rs 607 cr Rythu Bandhu
Rythu Bandhu scheme, farmhouse culture driving a rise in agricultural land owners

Latest From Nation

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)

I will quit if BJP proves me wrong on TS tax contributions to Centre: KTR

The ministry had launched India’s National Action Plan for conservation of migratory species and their habitats along the Central Asian Flyway. (Photo by arrangement)

AP, BNHS start training to preserve migratory birds

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)

Oust KCR from power, Etala urges Warangal people  

Around 12 teams have participated in tribal folk dance competitions.

SPMVV’s Padma Tarang: Mimes, classical vocals and folk dances enthrall audience



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5. (PTI file image)

KCR to declare candidates three months in advance

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: PTI)

No problem with Cong pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->