CM to shower welfare sops after Sankranthi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has been actively involved in the BRS expansion plans for the past month, will focus on extending the benefits of new and old welfare schemes to beneficiaries after Sankranti.

To begin, Rao will launch Kanti Velugu 2.0 on January 18 to organise free eye checks, surgeries and distribution of spectacles to beneficiaries at a cost of `200 crore, followed by the distribution of 2BHKs for the poor in Hyderabad and other districts.

The long-awaited second phase of the sheep distribution system will begin in February. He would also launch the scheme to provide RS. 3 lakh financial assistance for the construction of houses for the poor who own plots. Apart from these, the CM will launch the first phase of Dalit Bandhu implementation for the current fiscal year by March, extending the benefit to 500 people in each of the 118 Assembly constituencies.

The process of selecting beneficiaries for the 2BHK housing scheme in Hyderabad and surrounding districts has begun. In villages, towns, and cities, officials are holding gram sabhas/ward sabhas to select beneficiaries. The construction of over one lakh 2BHKs has been completed and ready for distribution across the state. Half of these 2BHK houses are located under GHMC limits.

The government is devising fresh guidelines for selecting beneficiaries for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in accordance with the High Court orders to conduct selections through a committee of officials rather than through recommendations from MLAs.

With regard to the sheep distribution scheme, the government has decided to handover sheep units as was done during the first phase.

During the recent Munugode bypoll, it was decided to convert the scheme as DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme by transferring the money to beneficiaries’ accounts to facilitate them to purchase sheep on their own. But it has now been decided to do away with DBT and implement the scheme in the old method of officials purchasing sheep and handing them over to beneficiaries.