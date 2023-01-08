BRS MLAs unable to see public woes: BJP

Warangal: Telangana BJP spokesperson A. Rakesh Reddy wrote a satirical letter to Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao requesting that an eye test under the Kanti Velugu scheme be given to BRS MLAs of Warangal East and West, Nannapuneni Narender and Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, respectively, as they are unable to see people's woes in their constituencies.

Rakesh Reddy stated that Kanti Velugu is a beneficial programme and that everyone should have their eyesight checked in order to fully understand what the government is doing for its citizens' welfare and the extent to which BRS and its MLAs are striving to resolve their problems.

Neither Narendar nor Vinay Bhaskar can see the hardships of people living in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet; places with no underground drainage system, dumping yards, proper facilities in colonies and non-distribution of double-bedroom houses. Pattas have not been issued for housing sites and the allotment of house numbers is incomplete. No ration cards and pensions were distributed for the past several years. Despite this, the MLAs are boasting that they have changed the fate of these places, Rakesh Reddy stated.

The people of merged villages are also facing lots of problems with tax rise and lack of development in villages. What happened to the Kaloji Kala Kshetram and where is the textile park? he questioned.

Either take up the works and resolve the issues or distribute such glasses to the public so they can envision Dallas and Istanbul-like cities through them and live in an imaginary world.