Get your facts straight, TRS tells Bandi

Bhaskar said no BJP leader came to help when incessant rains wreaked havoc in Warangal. — DC Image

WARANGAL: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay needs to get his act together and speak sensibly, said Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar referring to Sanjay’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Vinay Bhaskar said the BJP leaders are creating communal division by instigating people for gaining political advantage referring to Sanjay's recent remarks in which he asked voters in Tirupati to choose between the Bhagavad Gita and Bible.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he questioned where the BJP leaders were during the Telangana agitation.

“When all TRS MLAs resigned their posts in support of a separate state, the current Union minister G. Kishan Reddy did not resign his seat," Vinay said.

He asked Sanjay how much funds he had brought to the state since becoming an MP and said the BJP leaders are unable to see the development in the state.

No BJP leader came to help when incessant rains wreaked havoc in Warangal, he said.

Vinay criticised the BJP leaders for creating ruckus over land on which the government wants to construct Smriti Vanam in memory of Prof. Jayashankar.

MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that Sanjay was behaving like a gully leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself lauded the development model in Telangana, he said, advising Sanjay to learn before making a statement.

MLAs Aroori Ramesh and Challa Dharma Reddy were also present.