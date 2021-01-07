Dalit Christians demand Bandi’s apology

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Dalitha Christian Rights (IDCR) leaders demanded an unconditional apology from BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for linking Christianity with politics and terming YSR Congress as “Bible party” hurting the sentiments of the entire community.

IDCR national president and YSRC senior leader Perike Vara Prasad Rao addressing a press meet here on Wednesday alleged that BJP, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena were trying to defame Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with baseless allegations linking Christianity and politics.

He said that they revere the Bible as a ‘Holy scripture’ but Sanjay Kumar linked it to YSRC, which has hurt all of us. He demanded an unconditional apology from Sanjay Kumar.

Prasad Rao alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was involving in immoral politics in the name of religion as he was unable to digest the goodwill being earned by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled that Naidu had promised to construct Christian Bhavans in every district, increase of budget to Jerusalem tour, SC status to Dalit Christians, protection of Dalit Christian’s assets, grants for the construction of churches and Rs 5,000 honorarium to pastors in the party’s election manifesto. He said that Dalits and Christians would not trust the opportunistic Naidu.

They said they would teach a befitting lesson to Sanjay Kumar and TD if they continued to humiliate and insult Dalit Christians.