BJP wants YSRC government to reconstruct 127 damaged temples

VIJAYAWADA: Former BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that YSR Congress government start reconstruction of 127 temples damaged in Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, thereby honouring the sentiments of Hindus.

He was speaking during a dharna organised by BJP at Guntur Collector’s office protesting against the arrest of BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders when they were taking out the BJP Dharma Yatra to Ramateertham.

Lakshminarayana announced that their party will now organise a Chalo Ramateertham Yatra on January 7 and appealed Hindus to join the yatra in large numbers for protection of temples in AP.

The former AP BJP chief alleged that during the 18 months of YSRC rule in the state, as many as 127 Hindu temples have been attacked. But not a single person has been arrested until now. He wanted the government take responsibility for reconstruction of all 127 damaged temples.

Lakshminarayana went on to accuse the state government of encouraging religious conversions.