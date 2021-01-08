Nation Politics 07 Jan 2021 Bhuma kin-Praveen Ra ...
Nation, Politics

Bhuma kin-Praveen Rao relationship back in spotlight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 2:30 am IST
A close family member of Bhuma family said that Krishna Rao, father of Praveen Rao, used to work for the three-time MP Bhuma Nagi Reddy
With the death of Nagi Reddy in 2017, his children including Akhila Priya were reportedly clueless about the properties he had amassed and who had the title deeds and legal papers. — Twitter
 With the death of Nagi Reddy in 2017, his children including Akhila Priya were reportedly clueless about the properties he had amassed and who had the title deeds and legal papers. — Twitter

MAHBUBNAGAR: With the arrest of former minister, Bhuma Akhila Priya, for the alleged kidnap of Praveen Rao and his brothers, and her husband Bhargava Ram still at large, the spotlight has once again fallen on the old links between Praveen Rao and the Bhuma family.

A close family member of Bhuma family said that Krishna Rao, father of Praveen Rao, used to work for the three-time Member of Parliament Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who was known for strong-arm tactics. He said Krishna Rao, who died in 2008, used to scout for lands stuck in dispute in and around Hyderabad for settlement.

 

Nagi Reddy with his army of supporters used to sort out the disputes for a consideration, either in cash or in kind. Between 1999 and 2004, when Nagi Reddy was an MP, there was a land acquisition spree and many land parcels near Hitec City, Miyapur, and other areas came under their control, the family member said.

“The Hafeezpet land parcel of 50 acres is peanuts. There is much more to be unearthed,” he said. Akhila Priya was arrested for alleged kidnap pertaining to Hafeezpet land.
With the death of Nagi Reddy in 2017, his children including Akhila Priya were reportedly clueless about the properties he had amassed and who had the title deeds and legal papers, the family member said.

 

A.V. Subba Reddy, a relative of Nagi Reddy, was also his most trusted aide and reportedly knew about most of the ‘contracts’ and business deals. But Akhila Priya could not get down to the nitty-gritty of properties and others turned their back, he said.
Nagi Reddy, though belonging to Allagadda in Kurnool, entered Mahbubnagar and had business partnerships with people fronted by Krishna Rao. He used to run cinema theatres and liquor business, he said. Praveen Rao’s brothers continued the cinema business. Rao’s family and Subba Reddy continued to work together even after the death of Nagi Reddy.
A minister belonging to the undivided Mahbubnagar district and an MP were allegedly supporting Rao’s family as they were assured of a share in the lands, the family member said.

 

Minister Srinivas Goud reacted to the issue on Wednesday and said that “Rayalaseema goondaism” will not run in Telangana state. He said that on coming to know of the kidnap of Praveen Rao, he had spoken to the local DCP and quickly resolved the kidnap drama.

TRS MP Maloth Kavitha was the first person who alerted the Bowenpally police about the kidnap, the family member said.
A leader in Kurnool said a detailed investigation was required into find out Krishna’s motive for joining hands with Nagi Reddy and the assets they had acquired.

 

 

...
Tags: bhuma akhila priya, bhargav ram, bhuma nagi reddy, praveen rao, krishna rao, akhila priya a1 in bowenpally kidnap case, a v subba reddy


Latest From Nation

She said the upward graph could also be attributed to the recently concluded local body polls. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister

Even 2G bandwidth services are frequently suspended at places on the pretext of law and order issues, causing huge inconvenience to people. (Representational image: PTI/file photo)

4G services may be restored soon in remaining 18 districts of J&K

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop

Whatsapp message leads to clash between two YSR groups

YSR Congress logo

YSR Congress MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy succumbs to Covid

He started his political life with the Telugu Desam Party in 1981 and later joined Congress party. He returned to TD in 2014 and later shifted to the YSR Congress in March 2019. He was made a member of legislative council 2019 (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham