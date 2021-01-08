Bhuma kin-Praveen Rao relationship back in spotlight

With the death of Nagi Reddy in 2017, his children including Akhila Priya were reportedly clueless about the properties he had amassed and who had the title deeds and legal papers. — Twitter

MAHBUBNAGAR: With the arrest of former minister, Bhuma Akhila Priya, for the alleged kidnap of Praveen Rao and his brothers, and her husband Bhargava Ram still at large, the spotlight has once again fallen on the old links between Praveen Rao and the Bhuma family.

A close family member of Bhuma family said that Krishna Rao, father of Praveen Rao, used to work for the three-time Member of Parliament Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who was known for strong-arm tactics. He said Krishna Rao, who died in 2008, used to scout for lands stuck in dispute in and around Hyderabad for settlement.

Nagi Reddy with his army of supporters used to sort out the disputes for a consideration, either in cash or in kind. Between 1999 and 2004, when Nagi Reddy was an MP, there was a land acquisition spree and many land parcels near Hitec City, Miyapur, and other areas came under their control, the family member said.

“The Hafeezpet land parcel of 50 acres is peanuts. There is much more to be unearthed,” he said. Akhila Priya was arrested for alleged kidnap pertaining to Hafeezpet land.

With the death of Nagi Reddy in 2017, his children including Akhila Priya were reportedly clueless about the properties he had amassed and who had the title deeds and legal papers, the family member said.

A.V. Subba Reddy, a relative of Nagi Reddy, was also his most trusted aide and reportedly knew about most of the ‘contracts’ and business deals. But Akhila Priya could not get down to the nitty-gritty of properties and others turned their back, he said.

Nagi Reddy, though belonging to Allagadda in Kurnool, entered Mahbubnagar and had business partnerships with people fronted by Krishna Rao. He used to run cinema theatres and liquor business, he said. Praveen Rao’s brothers continued the cinema business. Rao’s family and Subba Reddy continued to work together even after the death of Nagi Reddy.

A minister belonging to the undivided Mahbubnagar district and an MP were allegedly supporting Rao’s family as they were assured of a share in the lands, the family member said.

Minister Srinivas Goud reacted to the issue on Wednesday and said that “Rayalaseema goondaism” will not run in Telangana state. He said that on coming to know of the kidnap of Praveen Rao, he had spoken to the local DCP and quickly resolved the kidnap drama.

TRS MP Maloth Kavitha was the first person who alerted the Bowenpally police about the kidnap, the family member said.

A leader in Kurnool said a detailed investigation was required into find out Krishna’s motive for joining hands with Nagi Reddy and the assets they had acquired.