Andhra Pradesh to develop layouts and allot plots in towns, cities soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 8, 2021, 4:45 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 4:45 am IST
CM directed officials to provide all requisite amenities in YSR Jaganna Colonies including underground drainage, bus bay and bus stop
 Chief Minister directed officials to develop layouts and plots and allot them to the beneficiaries through draw of lot, especially for the benefit of the middle-income people. (Representational DC Photo)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is coming up with a scheme to help the poor and the middle-income groups in urban areas to realise their lifetime’s dream of owning a house. They would be provided with dispute-free plots in government- developed layouts.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana and chief secretary Aditya Nath Das and others here on Thursday.

 

The CM said that during the term of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, there used to be a housing scheme called Rajiv Swagruha where the middle class people living in towns and cities were allotted flats. At present, the government is contemplating allotment of plots to such people with clear title and at lesser price.

He directed officials to develop layouts and plots and allot them to the beneficiaries through draw of lot, especially for the benefit of the middle-income people. “Develop layouts in a novel manner,” he advised them.

The CM said the people are not comfortable with purchasing plots from private parties. They are not sure about the genuineness of the land transaction and disputes while dealing with the titles. He directed officials to provide all requisite amenities in YSR Jaganna Colonies including underground drainage, bus bay and bus stop.

 

The officials also discussed with the CM about development of the six-lane beach road from Bheemili to Bhogapuram along the sea coast and establishment of the Tadepalli municipal corporation with linking of municipalities like Mangalagiri and Tadepalli.

Tags: ysr jaganna colonies, rajiv swagruha, chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


