Nation, Politics

'My daughter has got justice,' says Nirbhaya's mother

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court ruled on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Moments after a Delhi court issued death warrant against all four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gangrape case, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the judgement saying that her daughter has got justice and the order will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system.

"Absolutely. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system," she said.

 

She was responding to a question whether the order will serve as a deterrent.

"January 22 will be a big day for us. My daughter has got justice," she added.

She also thanked the judge and the judiciary for the verdict.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant to the convicts who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

 

...
Tags: nirbhaya case, delhi court, gangrape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


