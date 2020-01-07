I am your 'pehradar', won't allow anyone to snatch your rights: Mamata

Contending that she was the custodian of people's rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would not let anyone harm their interests. (Photo: Facebook)

Patharpratima: Contending that she was the custodian of people's rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would not let anyone harm their interests.

Asserting that the agitation against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) would go on as long as necessary, Banerjee said that she would do everything in her power to protect the people of the state.

"We do not live at the mercy of anyone... I will not allow anyone snatch our rights," the CM said at a public meeting here, on the western fringes of Sunderban forests.

"I am your 'pehradar' (custodian), if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body," Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of CAA, NRC, added.

