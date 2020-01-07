Nation Politics 07 Jan 2020 BJP likely to give D ...
BJP likely to give Dr K Laxman Rajya Sabha seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jan 7, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Either Mr A.P. Jitender Reddy or Ms D.K. Aruna are likely to be accommodated from Madhya Pradesh, sources added.
Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command, which is keen on strengthening its base in the state after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, is said to have decided to elevate some of the state leaders to the Rajya Sabha so that they could lead the party into the future.

It may be recalled that BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah, buoyed when the party romped home in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state, announced ‘Mission 2023’ implying that they would come to power in the state.

 

Sources disclosed that to achieve the goal, the party’s central leadership is considering nominating state unit president Dr K. Laxman and secretary Muralidhar Rao to the Upper House from Karnataka.

Either Mr A.P. Jitender Reddy or Ms D.K. Aruna are likely to be accommodated from Madhya Pradesh, sources added. “The high command opines that the best way to send home the message that they are keen on ruling the state is by elevating leaders, particularly those with a loyal cadre at their disposal and ones whose voice is heard and respected. The party wants to build power centres in all the districts,” sources said.

Soon after the municipal polls are done with, there will be major changes in the party leadership and also the BJP is likely to start its own ‘Operation Akarsh’ to wean away the TRS and the Congress leaders. An indication was given recently by Dr Laxman, who indicated that some leaders from the two parties are keen on switching over.

Meanwhile, former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu and Karimnagar Congress leader D. Mruthyumjayam are likely to join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of working president J.P. Nadda.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, amit shah, lok sabha elections, dr k. laxman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


