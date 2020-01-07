10 injured as clash erupts between ABVP, NSUI supporters in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Nearly 10 people were injured in a clash that broke out between students belonging to the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) place outside the latter's office here on Tuesday.

The NSUI workers were protesting outside the ABVP office here against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

In a statement, NSI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the "autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in another event where NSUI workers were brutally beaten".

“The real face of this government has now been unveiled and is working against constitutional values. It is time that the country stands together against these fascist forces,” he said.

The Congress demanded strict and quick action against the perpetrators.

“A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone,” the party tweeted.

The clash in Ahmedabad comes two place days after more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were brutally attacked by a masked mob. A fringe outfit called the

Hindu Rashtra Dal claimed ‘responsibility’ for the attack at JNU.