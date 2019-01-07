search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

T Harish Rao may contest from Medak, help KCR on Front

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:28 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 12:28 am IST
This paper has already reported that Mr Rao could be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
T. Harish Rao
 T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader and former minister T. Harish Rao may be asked to contest the Lok Sabha election from Medak.

With the announcement that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will play a role in national politics with the Federal Front, Mr Harish Rao, who is known for his organisational skills, will most likely be asked to work with him at the Centre.

 

This paper has already reported that Mr Rao could be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders in private talks say that Mr Rao has been planning the smooth transition of power in the state to his son K.T. Rama Rao, and so will draft his nephew Harish Rao into national politics by fielding him from Medak, currently represented by Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

In recent interactions with reporters, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will not get more than 150 seats in the parliamentary elections this year, and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance could settle for about 100 seats.

In such a scenario, the regional parties will play a crucial role in formation of the government at the Centre, and the Federal Front, which Mr Rao has been working to form, would play a key role.

Against this backdrop, TRS leaders are saying that the chances of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao holding a key post at the Centre cannot be ruled out, and if that is the case, then there is every chance that Harish Rao will get an important post at the Centre.

Citing the latest decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party to contest together in Uttar Pradesh without the Congress, TRS leaders recall that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had lauded the efforts of Mr Rao to get a non-Congress and non-BJP front going.

They are of the opinion that there are more chances of Mr Yadav joining hands with Mr Rao to form a government at the Centre as he has already announced that he would meet Mr Rao in Hyderabad any time after the first weeks of this month.

TRS leaders say KCR's idea of drafting Harish Rao into national politics will also avoid unnecessary rifts within the TRS in the future, in the event of K T Rama Rao holding power in the state.

...
Tags: t. harish rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh says seat sharing with BSP may be announced in a week

'You will come to know about it (alliance) in a week or so,' Yadav said when asked as to when an official announcement will be made. (Photo: File)

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham