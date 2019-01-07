search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Madras High Court judge criticises Tamil Nadu govt for liquor policy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A ARUL PALANI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Delivering the special address after releasing a book authored by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam in Chennai on Sunday.
Judge, Madras high court, Justice N. Kirubakaran releasing a book named ‘Aluvathu Alagalla Penne’, a compilation of legislation relating to harassment women and children, by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam in Chennai on Sunday. Senior Congress leader and former MP Peter Alphonse receive the book from the justice. Justice K.N. Basha, a retired judge of the Madras HC and Suryaprakasam are also seen in the photo.(DC)
 Judge, Madras high court, Justice N. Kirubakaran releasing a book named ‘Aluvathu Alagalla Penne’, a compilation of legislation relating to harassment women and children, by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam in Chennai on Sunday. Senior Congress leader and former MP Peter Alphonse receive the book from the justice. Justice K.N. Basha, a retired judge of the Madras HC and Suryaprakasam are also seen in the photo.(DC)

Chennai: Coming down heavily on state government’s liquor policy, Madras High Court Justice N. Kirubakaran said that it was shameful that government itself was engaged in selling alcohol in shops. 

Delivering the special address after releasing a book authored by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam in Chennai on Sunday, Justice N. Kirubakaran said that alcohol is the root cause of evils in society including rape and sexual abuse of women and children. Women and children will be safe only when alcohol is eradicated from the state. He noted that alcohol is like a monster and is the primary cause of degradation of values in the institutions of family and society. People will enjoy peaceful lives only when alcohol is eradicated from the state.

 

He recalled that former Chief Minister Rajaji had introduced prohibition in the then Madras Presidency in 1937. Those days only one or two persons were alcoholic in a village.  Nowadays, only one or two are teetotalers in the village. A large number of people, including college students and school children are addicted to alcohol, he said. 

Talking about degradation of values in the family, the judge said that the joint family system offered a mix of human feelings and experiences and prepared youngsters for challenges in society. Love and affection are lost in the nuclear family which emerged following the disintegration of the joint family. Of late, in the nuclear family, while the father is busy with the internet, the mother glued to the television and son to the cell phone. They are wedded to machines and hence there is no bond among them, he noted. 

The minds of people are polluted just as water and air in the country. Incidents of rape have doubled in the past decade, mainly due to erosion of family values. 

“Women battling domestic issues in court tell me that the parents of their husband were the primary problem. Violence against women and children has gone up mainly because of lack of love, affection and supervision by elders in families,” he said.

He said that domestic and sexual harassment are reflections of personality and psychological disorders. Though India had the dubious distinction of having the maximum number of persons with psychological disorders, he said that the nation does not have enough counsellors and psychiatrists.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Peter Alphonse said that judicial activism is a reality now. Justice N. Kirubakaran released the book, ‘Aluvathu Alagalla Penne’, a compilation of legislation relating to harassment of women and children. Former judge, Madras high court, Justice K.N. Bhasa received the first copy of the book. A large number of advocates  attended the function.

...
Tags: n. kirubakaran, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh says seat sharing with BSP may be announced in a week

'You will come to know about it (alliance) in a week or so,' Yadav said when asked as to when an official announcement will be made. (Photo: File)

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham