Nation, Politics

Congress suspends Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana for indiscipline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The TPCC informed the party high command regarding the incident and suspended Mr Satyanarayana with immediate effect.
Hyderabad: The Congress suspended former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana after he used offensive language against senior TPCC leaders and threw a water bottle at a colleague during a party meeting on Sunday.

Party leaders said Mr Satyanarayana had used abusive language against Telangana state Congress affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at a parliamentary constituencies review meeting that was held in Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

 

He also threw a water bottle at TPCC general secretary Bollu Kishan for questioning him about his behaviour. Mr Satyanara-yana lost the recent Assembly elections from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

The TPCC had taken up the review of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday in preparation for the general elections. During the discussions, the TPCC asked Mr Satyanarayana the reasons for his defeat.

Mr Satyanarayana responded by levelling allegations against Mr Khuntia and Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy and used offensive language. When Mr Kishan questioned him, Mr Satyanarayana threw a water bottle at him. Mr Kishan held Mr Satyanara-yana by his shirt collar before they were separated by other leaders.

The TPCC informed the party high command regarding the incident and suspended Mr Satyanarayana with immediate effect.

Mr Kishan alleged that Mr Satyanarayana’s approach towards the TPCC leaders was not good. “Using foul language is not the way to convey anything,” Mr Kishan said.

