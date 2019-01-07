search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu turning AP into a sunset state, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:10 am IST
“Telugu pride is about working for the people diligently, not focusing on son-rise and corruption,” Mr Modi said.
Chandrababu Naidu
 Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Telugu Desam on Sunday, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics that would take the state towards doom.

Interacting with BJP workers from various parliamentary constituencies, Mr Modi took an indirect dig at Mr Naidu’s catchphrase, Sunrise Andhra Pradesh, saying he was so fixated on the rise of his son, that he does not realise his policies and corruption are creating an atmosphere for the sunset of the state.

 

Invoking Telugu pride propagated by TD founder, the late N.T. Rama Rao, Mr Modi said Mr Naidu had twice backstabbed his father-in-law NTR, who worked for the interest of the Telugus. Once was in the past and now again by joining hands with the Congress.

“Telugu pride is about working for the people diligently, not focusing on son-rise and corruption,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the threats from Mr Naidu to the BJP were out of insecurity.  “When does a person lose his cool and become nervous? When does a person start threatening? The threat is a direct outcome of the nervousness and insecurity. It means the BJP workers are succeeding,” he said in a response to a party worker who said Naidu was threatening them.

Responding to a party worker who said that the TD was misleading people, Mr Modi asked what else to expect from a son-in-law who had backstabbed NTR. He reminded them that it was NTR who laid a firm foundation for Congress-mukt Bharat, by launching the National Front, whereas Mr Naidu joined hands with the Congress to cling to power.

He asked if the Telugu pride would be restored by abusing him. The Telugu pride, he said, would be restored if the ruling party listens to the OBCs, Dalits and STs as dreamt by the late NTR. “NTR’s dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be realised when every citizen, and not just one family, enjoys the fruits of development. Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be scripted by the youth power of all Telugus. I assure you that the Centre is doing everything possible for the progress of AP.”

...
Tags: prime minister narendra mod, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh says seat sharing with BSP may be announced in a week

'You will come to know about it (alliance) in a week or so,' Yadav said when asked as to when an official announcement will be made. (Photo: File)

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham