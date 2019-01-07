Chandrababu Naidu turning AP into a sunset state, says PM Modi

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Telugu Desam on Sunday, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics that would take the state towards doom.

Interacting with BJP workers from various parliamentary constituencies, Mr Modi took an indirect dig at Mr Naidu’s catchphrase, Sunrise Andhra Pradesh, saying he was so fixated on the rise of his son, that he does not realise his policies and corruption are creating an atmosphere for the sunset of the state.

Invoking Telugu pride propagated by TD founder, the late N.T. Rama Rao, Mr Modi said Mr Naidu had twice backstabbed his father-in-law NTR, who worked for the interest of the Telugus. Once was in the past and now again by joining hands with the Congress.

“Telugu pride is about working for the people diligently, not focusing on son-rise and corruption,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the threats from Mr Naidu to the BJP were out of insecurity. “When does a person lose his cool and become nervous? When does a person start threatening? The threat is a direct outcome of the nervousness and insecurity. It means the BJP workers are succeeding,” he said in a response to a party worker who said Naidu was threatening them.

Responding to a party worker who said that the TD was misleading people, Mr Modi asked what else to expect from a son-in-law who had backstabbed NTR. He reminded them that it was NTR who laid a firm foundation for Congress-mukt Bharat, by launching the National Front, whereas Mr Naidu joined hands with the Congress to cling to power.

He asked if the Telugu pride would be restored by abusing him. The Telugu pride, he said, would be restored if the ruling party listens to the OBCs, Dalits and STs as dreamt by the late NTR. “NTR’s dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be realised when every citizen, and not just one family, enjoys the fruits of development. Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be scripted by the youth power of all Telugus. I assure you that the Centre is doing everything possible for the progress of AP.”