search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP slams KTR for attack on Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:00 am IST
BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya said The Mr Rama Rao fears BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha polls.
BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya
 BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya has condemned the statements of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that the Centre was biased against the state.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr Dattatreya said, “The allegations made by KTR are not based on facts. Suspecting that the Lok Sabha elections will give positive results to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana state, the TRS working president has started targeting the BJP again. The BJP-led Central government has given `2 lakh crore to Telangana state in
various grants.”

 

“The Centre helped the state government for 11 irrigation projects, for 24 hours power supply by connecting it to various power grids. The Centre has sanctioned `50,000 crore for the Yadadri power project. The credit for 24-hour power supply in Telangana should go to the Centre. The Modi government has laid National Highways for 3,100 kilometres after spending `60,000 crore,” he said.

...
Tags: bandaru dattatreya, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh says seat sharing with BSP may be announced in a week

'You will come to know about it (alliance) in a week or so,' Yadav said when asked as to when an official announcement will be made. (Photo: File)

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham