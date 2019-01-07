BJP slams KTR for attack on Centre

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya has condemned the statements of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that the Centre was biased against the state.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr Dattatreya said, “The allegations made by KTR are not based on facts. Suspecting that the Lok Sabha elections will give positive results to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana state, the TRS working president has started targeting the BJP again. The BJP-led Central government has given `2 lakh crore to Telangana state in

various grants.”

“The Centre helped the state government for 11 irrigation projects, for 24 hours power supply by connecting it to various power grids. The Centre has sanctioned `50,000 crore for the Yadadri power project. The credit for 24-hour power supply in Telangana should go to the Centre. The Modi government has laid National Highways for 3,100 kilometres after spending `60,000 crore,” he said.