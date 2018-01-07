search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Venkaiah Naidu sends notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Mr Naidu sent the notice to the Lok Sabha speaker for further action as Mr Gandhi is a member of the Lower House.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sent a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action, holding that “prima facie there is an issue of privilege”, sources said.

Mr Naidu sent the notice to the Lok Sabha speaker for further action as Mr Gandhi is a member of the Lower House.

 

A complaint against Mr Gandhi is already pending before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP veteran L.K. Advani, after the speaker forwarded the same to it.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav had given the privilege notice against Congress President over a tweet put out by him in which he questioned the authority of the Rajya Sabha and questioned its decision.

Mr Yadav had alleged that there is a “breach of privilege” by Mr Gandhi as he used derogatory words against finance minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, by twisting his name.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, sumitra mahajan, rajya sabha, bhupinder yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Modi’s Gross Divisive Politics, says Rahul Gandhi on GDP


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sidelined Asnotikar may join Congress soon

Mr Asnotikar had won the  Assembly by-poll in December 2008 after he left the Congress to join the BJP and went on to become a Minister. 

JD(S) won’t back Congress, BJP: H D Kumaraswamy

State JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy addresses media in Belagavi on Friday – KPN

No plan to change constituency: PWD Minister Dr H.C Mahadevappa

Dr H.C. Mahadevappa claimed here on Friday that  he had not thought of changing his constituency (T Narsipur), although he had been offered other options.

First to complete 5 year term after D Devraj Urs: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being presented with a crown, goat and a blanket at Kadur on Friday – KPN

Strive for Congress victory: K C Venugopal to party workers

Party workers must intensify the ‘Mane Manege Congress’ campaign and inform people about pro-people schemes implemented during Congress rule. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham