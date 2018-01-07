Venkaiah Naidu sends notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sent a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action, holding that “prima facie there is an issue of privilege”, sources said.

Mr Naidu sent the notice to the Lok Sabha speaker for further action as Mr Gandhi is a member of the Lower House.

A complaint against Mr Gandhi is already pending before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP veteran L.K. Advani, after the speaker forwarded the same to it.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav had given the privilege notice against Congress President over a tweet put out by him in which he questioned the authority of the Rajya Sabha and questioned its decision.

Mr Yadav had alleged that there is a “breach of privilege” by Mr Gandhi as he used derogatory words against finance minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, by twisting his name.