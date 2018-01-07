search on deccanchronicle.com
N Uttam Kumar Reddy to stay on as Telangana Congress chief

Published Jan 7, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Supporters of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was elated with the development.
Hyderabad: AICC president Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain all PCC presidents, according to a statement from AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

The release said that Mr Gandhi had decided that the presidents of all Pradesh, regional and territorial Congress committees would continue in their posts “unless some decision is taken to replace them.”

 

There were reports that senior leaders were making an all-out effort to head the Congress in the state, and were claiming that Mr Reddy was likely to be replaced before the 2019 elections.

Following the AICC statement, some of Mr Reddy’s critics said nothing could come in the way of Mr Gandhi effecting a change in leadership. 

