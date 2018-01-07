search on deccanchronicle.com
Gag order on Rajinikanth fans appearing on TV

His office clarified that it has not authorised anyone to participate on television debates to represent either the superstar or the fans association.
Chennai: Rajinikanth’s office has issued a gag on his fans and sympathisers from appearing on television debate. His office clarified that it has not authorised anyone to participate on television debates to represent either the superstar or the fans association.

Self-appointed spokespersons for Rajinikanth have appeared on most of the Tamil television channels stoutly defending the star's entry into politics.
V. M. Sudhakar, administrator of All India Rajinikanth Fans Association, said in a press release on Saturday that official views on matters of importance would be disclosed only after the announcement of the political party by the star.

 

“Some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were expressing their personal views in debates. It is informed that All India Rajinikanth Fans Association/Rajini Makkal Mandram has not authorised any such individuals to appeal in TV debates on its behalf and views expressed by them do not have our endorsement,” Sudhakar said in the statement.

