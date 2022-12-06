YSRC leaders slam TD chief

Addressing the gathering during the Rayalaseema Garjana, Ramachandra Reddy came down heavily on Naidu and said the TD chief did nothing for Rayalaseema and not even for his own Kuppam Assembly segment. (DC Image)

ANANTAPUR: The ruling YSRC has made it clear during the Rayalaseema Garjana at STBC college grounds in Kurnool on Monday that the government remains firm on its stand of decentralisation and equal justice to all three regions of the state. The party said that, on the other hand, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was promoting vested interests for real estate trade in the name of a single capital.

The Garjana of the backward Rayalaseema region was to highlight the rights of people of the region by supporting the JAC. Large crowds composed of students, advocates and other pro-Rayalaseema organisations as also YSRC cadres from all over the region took part in the Garjana.

The YSRC leaders said their government was particularly keen on having the judiciary's base in Kurnool in conformity with the recommendations of the Sribagh Pact and of other committees.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, deputy chief minister Amzad Bhasha and minister Ushasri Charan along with MLAs and MPs were present.

Addressing the gathering, Ramachandra Reddy came down heavily on Naidu and said the TD chief did nothing for Rayalaseema and not even for his own Kuppam Assembly segment. He said the present situation is crucial for the future of Rayalaseema region as the TD was "creating legal hurdles to thwart the aspirations of the people of the region."

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath criticised Naidu and said he was working against the Rayalaseema people's interests. "The High Court for Kurnool is Rayalaseema's right and our government is committed to have the judiciary's capital in Kurnool," he said.

Minister Gummana Jayaram challenged Naidu and local TD leaders from Rayalaseema to reiterate their opposition to having the HC base in Kurnool. “If they do so, the people in the region will boycott TD,” he said.

Minister Ushasree said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy's extensive development brought cheer among the downtrodden sections but Naidu did nothing for his own Rayalaseema region. “Naidu is trying to play the BC card even as our party gave top priority to BCs in all ways,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam condemned the allegations made by the YSRC leaders during the public meeting. "The meeting was a failure as there was poor response from the people of the region. The meeting was completed even without the completion of speeches by YSRC leaders as the crowds left from the venue," TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu observed.

The YSRC had tried to create a rift among various regions by targeting the TD, but the "failure" of the Rayalaseema Garjana clearly indicated that the people of the region are not in a position to believe the YSRC, said PAC chairman and Uravakonda MLA Payyaula Kesav.